Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.