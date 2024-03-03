Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,079 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $35.05 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

