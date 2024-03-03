Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,236 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,619 shares in the company, valued at $32,995,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,995,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,547. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $122.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

