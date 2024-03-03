Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Astrana Health’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Astrana Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $43.57 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

