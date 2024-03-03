Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 409.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

