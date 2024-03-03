ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $111.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of ESAB opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESAB by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,770,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

