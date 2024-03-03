ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.87% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,376,000 after purchasing an additional 199,046 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 1,737.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIXA opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.76. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

