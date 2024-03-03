Evercore ISI Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

