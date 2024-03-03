Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $57.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

