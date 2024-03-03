Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Everi has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 775,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after buying an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

