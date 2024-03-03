Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,169 shares of company stock worth $3,045,932 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.