Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fastenal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

FAST stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.