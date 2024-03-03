First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $269.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $268.00 to $269.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.48.

Shares of FSLR opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

