First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 1.09% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.16%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.