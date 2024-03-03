FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

