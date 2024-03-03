Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.
Fisker Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 311,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fisker by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 918,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
Read More
