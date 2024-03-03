Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Fisker has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 311,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fisker by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 918,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

