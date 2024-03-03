FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

