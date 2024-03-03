FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $276.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

