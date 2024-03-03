Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

