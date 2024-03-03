Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.25 on Friday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

