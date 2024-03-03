Fmr LLC Has $35.52 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.89% of Neogen worth $35,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $72,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

