Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.45.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

