FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

