Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

