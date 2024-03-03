Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GELYY stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
