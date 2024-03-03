Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron Price Performance

NASDAQ GTH opened at $3.92 on Friday. Genetron has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 165.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.