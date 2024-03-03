Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.47. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,236,031 shares traded.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Trading Up 4.2 %

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.