Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $33.28. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 36,177 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

