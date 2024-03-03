GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

