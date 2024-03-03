HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 517.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 538,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 450,999 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
