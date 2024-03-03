HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Chimerix Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 517.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 538,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 450,999 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

