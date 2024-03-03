Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE HL opened at $3.71 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

