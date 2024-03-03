Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

