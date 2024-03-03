Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

