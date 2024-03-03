Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.