Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

CFR stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

