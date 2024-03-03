Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

