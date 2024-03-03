Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

