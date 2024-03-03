HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.62. HUYA shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 223,035 shares.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $899.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.