iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

