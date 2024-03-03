ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down to $109.23

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.23, but opened at $106.99. ICU Medical shares last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 24,641 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ICU Medical by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

