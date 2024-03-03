Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,700 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,037.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILKAF opened at $4.39 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.
About Iluka Resources
