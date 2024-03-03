Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $50.95 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

