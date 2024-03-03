Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 1,278,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.2 days.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $6.28 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.