Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.
