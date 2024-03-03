Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

