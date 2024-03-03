International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.73% from the stock’s current price.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.31).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.