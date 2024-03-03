International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.73% from the stock’s current price.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.31).
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
