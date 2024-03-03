International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $27.17

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $26.47. International Game Technology shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 173,998 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after buying an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

