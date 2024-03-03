International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $35.05 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

