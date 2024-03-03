Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,061,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 643,058 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

