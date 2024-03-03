Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.80% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ opened at $44.55 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $434.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

