Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.22% of Koppers worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $646,101.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

