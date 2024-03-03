Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Insperity worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insperity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.